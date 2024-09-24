HI set to host Germany for two-match bilateral hockey series against India in October

New Delhi [India], September 24 : Hockey India (HI) has announced a highly anticipated two-match bilateral hockey series between the Indian men's hockey team and the Germany men's hockey team, set to take place in October 2024.

The last time India faced Germany was in the semi-final of the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the European giants emerged victorious with a 3-2 win.

The two matches will be played on October 23 and 24 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in the national capital.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed his enthusiasm and said, as quoted from HI, "This bilateral series against Germany will be a remarkable showcase of world-class hockey. Both India and Germany have a rich history in the sport, and this series will give fans an opportunity to witness an intense competition between two of the most formidable teams in the world. We are honoured to host this event, which will not only promote the spirit of hockey but also strengthen the bond between the two nations."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh feels both teams will have a chance to fine tune their skills for future international tournaments.

"The India-Germany hockey rivalry has always been a thrilling contest. Our players are eager to compete against such a good side, and I believe this series will offer both teams a chance to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of future international tournaments. We are proud to be part of this Indo-German collaboration, which brings together not just business and diplomacy but also the love of sport," Bhola Nath said.

President of the German Hockey Federation, Henning Fastrich, is seeing the bilateral series as an opportunity to strengthen the sporting ties between Germany and India.

"India has always been a special place for hockey, and our team is excited to play in front of passionate Indian hockey fans. This series will be a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the sporting ties between Germany and India while offering both teams a competitive platform to prepare for upcoming global events. We look forward to the challenge and the experience of playing at the historic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium," Henning said.

