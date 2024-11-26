"HIL is a great platform for youngsters": Manipur's Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang

New Delhi [India], November 26 : Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team midfielder, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, is brimming with excitement ahead of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25.

Bought by Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 3 lakh in the HIL 2024-25 auction, Ingalemba sees this as a monumental opportunity for young players like himself to showcase their skills on a national platform, which returns after a seven-year hiatus since its last edition in 2017.

In an exclusive interview as part of the 'HIL Rising Stars Series', Thounaojam remarked that HIL will be a great platform for the youngsters like him.

"The HIL is a great platform for youngsters like me to play alongside experienced senior players. Their experience and style of play will be invaluable in helping us juniors grow and improve," Thounaojam was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

For Ingalemba, the exposure gained from competing in the league will not only help him individually but also offer a chance to elevate his game to the next level.

Coming from the state of Manipur, where hockey is gaining momentum, Thounaojam is proud to represent his home region in this prestigious league.

"Manipur has seen a steady rise in hockey, and I'm honoured to be one of the few players from the Northeast India playing in this season's HIL. This league will inspire more youngsters from my region to take up the sport and dream big," he added.

With personal goals set for the upcoming season, Thounaojam is determined to give his best performance and seize the opportunity to further his career. "This is my first season, and I aim to perform well and increase my chances of advancing to the next level, possibly making my way into the Indian national team," he stated confidently.

The 21-year-old expressed his enthusiasm about not only playing alongside former Indian Men's Hockey Team stalwart Rupinder Pal Singh but also going head-to-head with Harmanpreet Singh, the Captain of the Indian team, who will be leading Soorma Hockey Club in the 2024-25 HIL season.

"I'm thrilled to share the field with Rupinder Pal Singh as a teammate at Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. As a kid, I looked up to him when I watched him play for India on television. His powerful drag flicks and leadership on the field were a major influence in my decision to take up hockey seriously. Playing with someone of his caliber is a dream come true, and I know there's a lot I can learn from his experience."

He added, "At the same time, I'm equally excited to test myself against Harmanpreet Singh, who's not only the Captain of the Indian team but one of the world's top players currently. Facing him will be a huge challenge, but it's also a chance for me to learn from the best and push myself to improve. Competing against such high-level players will elevate my game and help me grow as an athlete."

Thounaojam's journey has not been without challenges. He recently overcame a knee injury that sidelined him earlier in 2024, but now fully recovered, he's ready to make his mark on the field. The upcoming HIL provides him with the perfect stage to demonstrate his resilience and dedication.

As he embarks on this new chapter in his hockey career, Thounaojam had some words of encouragement for aspiring hockey players, especially from the Northeast: "Believe in yourself and focus on hard work. If you stay dedicated, opportunities like the HIL will come, and they can change your life."

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will open their HIL 2024-25 campaign against Tamil Nadu on December 29 in Rourkela.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor