HIL Women's Auction: Over 350 players ready for historic event, marking major milestone for women's hockey in India

New Delhi [India], October 14 : After a 7-year hiatus, the highly anticipated Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is making a grand return with an expanded format, featuring both men's and, for the first time, an exclusive women's league.

The historic women's auction, scheduled for Tuesday, marks a major milestone in the world of hockey, showcasing the sport's growth and the increasing prominence of women's hockey.

The introduction of an exclusive women's league within the HIL framework not only offers a crucial platform for female athletes to showcase their skills but also ensures parity with the men's competition, paving the way for a more inclusive and competitive future for Indian hockey. It also stands out as one of the rare instances in India where both men's and women's editions of a major sports league will run concurrently.

The auction will witness over 250 domestic women's players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the inaugural season of the Women's HIL.

Highlighting the event will be India's top women's hockey stars, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, team captain Salima Tete, rising drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Indian women's player Vandana Katariya, and forward Lalremsiami.

Additionally, former Indian stalwarts such as Yogita Bali, Lilima Minz, and Namita Toppo have registered, adding further excitement to the auction.

On the international front, renowned players such as Delfina Merino (Argentina), Charlotte Stapenhorst (Germany), Maria Granatto (Argentina), Rachael Lynch (Australia), and Nike Lorenz (Germany) are set to participate, ensuring a global spectacle at the first-ever Women's HIL auction.

Notably, the maiden season of the women's edition of the HIL 2024-25 will witness the participation of a total of four teams, while two more teams will be added in the second season of the tournament.

Each team will consist of 24 players, including 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of 4 junior players) and 8 overseas players, aligning with HIL's vision of promoting both local and global talent. Franchises will have a purse of Rs 2 crores to select players, with athletes categorised under three base price slabs: Rs 10 lakhs, Rs 5 lakhs, and Rs 2 lakhs.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said as quoted from HI, "This is not just a revival of the Hockey India League but also a celebration of the growth of women's hockey in India. We are proud to host the first-ever women's auction, which is not just about building teams but also about building legacies. We are excited to see our domestic talent go head-to-head with some of the best international players and create new heroes for the next generation. The Women's HIL 2024-25 promises to be a watershed moment for Indian hockey, further propelling the sport's growth on both national and international stages."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "This is a transformational moment for Indian hockey, especially for women's sports. The women's auction and league will provide a much-needed platform for our female athletes to showcase their talents and compete at the highest level. It's a powerful statement of intent, demonstrating our dedication to growing women's hockey in the country. With the inclusion of international talent and the best domestic players, the Women's HIL will bring hockey to new heights and inspire young girls across the country."

Teams: Soorma Hockey Club, Haryana and Punjab, Shrachi Rahr Bengal Tigers, West Bengal, Delhi SG Pipers, New Delhi, Odisha Warriors, Rourkela, Hyderabad Toofans (Season 2).

