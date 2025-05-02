Hockey India announces 40-member core probable group for Senior National coaching camp

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], May 2 : Hockey India on Thursday announced a refined 40-member core group for the ongoing Senior Men's National Coaching Camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru.

The camp, which began on April 25, initially featured 54 probables. After a week of rigorous assessment, the squad has now been streamlined to 40 players based on recent performances and current form.

While 38 athletes from the previous core group have maintained their positions, two new players have earned their call-ups owing to standout performances in the 15th Senior Men's National Championship and during the early days of the camp.

The goalkeeping unit remains unchanged, with Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar continuing to guard the post.

In the defensive line, 10 players retain their place: Amit Rohidas, Varun Kumar, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen. A fresh face, Pratap Lakra from Hockey Madhya Pradesh, has been added to the group.

The midfield boasts a blend of youth and experience with Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Sumit, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Rajinder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Shamsher Singh included.

The forward line is bolstered by the presence of Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Boby Singh Dhami, Selvam Karthi, Sunil Jojo, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Sudeep Chirmako, and Angad Bir Singh. Joining them is the promising Uttam Singh from UP Hockey.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton emphasised the significance of maintaining competitive intensity and praised the inclusivity of the selection process. "The decision to trim the group to 40 was not easy, but it reflects the high standards we're aiming for. The players have shown tremendous effort and focus. Those selected have proven themselves in national championships and through their attitude in training," Fulton said.

"This group gives us depth across all departments, and I'm particularly pleased with how the young players are stepping up and challenging the more experienced names. It's a good sign ahead of our preparation phase for major upcoming tournaments," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor