Hockey India announces Junior Men's Hockey Team for FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Hockey India on Tuesday named the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team for the highly anticipated FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023, set to take place from 5th December to 16th December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

India finds itself in an exciting Pool C alongside Canada, Korea, and Spain. Their journey commences on 5th December with a clash against Korea, followed by battles against Spain and Canada on 7th and 9th December respectively.

In the tournament's other pools, Pool A boasts defending Champions Argentina, along with Australia, Chile, and host nation Malaysia. Pool B includes Egypt, France, Germany, and South Africa. Pool D sets the stage for fierce competition with Belgium, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Pakistan vying for a quarter-final berth.

The Quarter-Finals are slated for 12th December, followed by the Semi-Finals on 14th December, with the grand Final taking place on 16th December.

In the prior edition of the tournament, India narrowly missed securing the Bronze medal, finishing fourth and this time they will aim to go all the way.

Notably, the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's leadership will see Uttam Singh as the Captain and Araijeet Singh Hundal as the Vice Captain.

The squad encompasses a talented array of players, including goalkeepers Mohith H S and Ranvijay Singh Yadav. Defenders Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, and Amir Ali have all earned their spots. The midfield is fortified by the presence of Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, and Aditya Singh.

The forward line showcases the skills and talents of Uttam Singh, Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, and Boby Singh Dhami. Additionally, defender Sukhvinder and midfielder Sunit Lakra have been named as replacement players for this prestigious event.

As per a press release from Hockey India, Indian Men's Junior Team Coach CR Kumar, said, "As reigning Asian champions, the prospect of showcasing our skills on the global stage fills us with immense excitement. Our track record in previous Junior Men's tournaments, yielding positive results, has instilled confidence in our abilities to compete at a higher level."

"This time, we present a well-rounded, formidable squad, marking a significant shift in our approach towards the Junior World Cup. Moreover, we draw inspiration from the legacy created by the 2016 Junior World Cup-winning team and aspire to meet the expectations it has set. To aid us in this endeavour, we are fortunate to have a bunch of seasoned players, who were part of the last Junior World Cup in Bhubaneswar. They will shoulder leadership roles and mentor their teammates. Our ultimate priority is to clinch victory in the Junior World Cup, and we are committed to taking measured steps toward achieving this goal," he added.

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023:

GOALKEEPERS: Mohith H S, Ranvijay Singh Yadav.

DEFENDERS: Shardanand Tiwari, Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil JoJo, Amir Ali.

MIDFIELDERS: Vishnukant Singh, Poovanna C B, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Aditya Singh.

FORWARDS: Uttam Singh (C), Aditya Lalage, Araijeet Singh Hundal (VC), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Sudeep Chirmako, Boby Singh Dhami.

REPLACEMENT ATHLETES: Sukhvinder, Sunit Lakra.

