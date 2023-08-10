Hockey India appoints Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal as chief coaches for sub-junior teams

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 10 : Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Indian former field hockey player Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal as the chief coach of the sub-junior boys team and sub-junior girls team respectively.

The decision was taken by the sport governing body after its 100th Executive Board Meeting.

"We are making a sub-junior hockey team under Hockey India for the first time. So, that they are nurtured at an early age. Sardar Singh will be Chief Coach of the sub-junior boys team and Rani Rampal will be chief coach of the sub-junior girls team," Dilip Tirkey said in a press conference on Thursday.

Hockey India on Thursday marked its 100th Executive Board Meeting, reaffirming its commitment to the growth and development of hockey in the country. The historic gathering was chaired by Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey along with Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh and Hockey India Treasurer Shri Sekar J Manoharan, to discuss crucial matters shaping the future of the sport.

Tirkey said that Hockey India will start an annual program to unearth more drag-flickers as they want to nurture players at an early age.

"When I joined Hockey India since then I was looking forward to strengthening grass root program. In hockey drag-flicker and defenders play a crucial role. We want to have drag-flickers to be nurtured at an early age. We are also looking to get the services of a former India drag-flicker," HI President said.

"The programme is for three years where we will first have a camp of 45 days where Rani Rampal and Sardar Singh will nurture. We are in talks with Netherlands and Belgium to send our teams there. Sardar Singh will continue as selector as well as sub-junior coach," he added.

Hockey India (HI) Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said they want juniors to have the same facilities as senior players and they will set up a sub-junior cam in Odisha's Rourkela Stadium.

"We want to have sub-junior players have the same facilities as seniors players have. The first sub-junior camp will take place in Odisha's Rourkela as it is the best stadium in the world. We want to thank the Odisha government for the same," Bhola Nath Singh said.

After being appointed as the sub-junior chief coach Sardar Singh expressed gratitude to Hockey India and said that now the focus is on the sub-junior team its important to guide them at an early level.

"I would like to thank Hockey India. Earlier our focus was on senior and junior levels. Now, we are also focusing on the sub-junior level. When a sub-junior player comes then it is important to guide them," Sardar Singh said.

Rani Rampal echoed Sardar Singh's thoughts and said, "I would like to thank Hockey India. It would be great if I am able to pass on the knowledge to junior players. I am looking forward to it."

