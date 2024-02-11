Hockey India congratulates Gurjant Singh on completing 100 international caps

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 11 : Hockey India extended heartfelt congratulations to Gurjant Singh as he achieved the remarkable milestone of completing 100 International Caps during India's riveting encounter against the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Gurjant Singh, the 29-year-old forward hailing from Amritsar, made his debut for the Indian Men's Hockey team in 2017, quickly establishing himself as a pivotal member of the squad.

Gurjant played a crucial role in the team's triumph, securing the Bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where he showcased his skills in seven matches and netted three goals.

Notably, Gurjant was also a significant contributor to the Indian Men's Hockey Team's success at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where they clinched the Silver medal. In six games, he demonstrated his scoring prowess by bagging two goals.

Additionally, Gurjant played a pivotal role in India's victories at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and the Men's Hockey Competition during the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, leaving an indelible mark on the team's triumphant journey.

"I am truly honoured to reach this milestone, and I want to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey. Representing India is a dream come true, and I am committed to contributing to the team's success in the future," said Gurjant Singh as quoted in a release from Hockey India.

Reflecting on his experiences, Gurjant shared, "Each match, each goal, and every moment wearing the Indian jersey has been special for me. The journey has been challenging, but it's the challenges that make the victories even sweeter. I look forward to many more opportunities to don the blue jersey and make my country proud."

Meanwhile, Hockey India President Padma Shri. Dr. Dilip Tirkey praised Gurjant Singh for his outstanding achievement and acknowledged his unwavering commitment to Indian hockey.

"Hockey India congratulates Gurjant Singh on his incredible achievement of completing 100 International Caps. His dedication and prowess on the field have been instrumental in shaping the success of the Indian Men's Hockey Team. Gurjant's passion for the sport and his exceptional skills have not only contributed to individual milestones but have also played a pivotal role in the team's numerous triumphs," he said.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Gurjant Singh and wish him continued success in his future endeavours, both as an individual player and as an integral part of the Indian Men's Hockey Team," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor