Hockey India congratulates Jarmanpreet Singh on completing 100 international caps

Antwerp [Belgium], May 24 : Hockey India congratulated Jarmanpreet Singh on completing 100 International Caps when India took on Belgium in their second match of the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday.

Jarmanpreet Singh hails from Punjab - a state that has produced extraordinary hockey players for the country from time to time. Jarmanpreet, a defender recognized for his dexterity, made his debut for the Indian Men's Hockey Team in the 2018 Men's Hockey Champions Trophy in Breda where India finished in second place. He was a part of the squad that won the Gold in the 2018 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman.

The 27-year-old played an integral part in the Indian Men's Hockey Team's third-place finish in the 2021 Men's Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He was also a part of the Silver medal winning squad in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He was a member of the Indian team for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela as well as the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23. Jarmanpreet won the Gold medal with the Indian Men's Hockey Team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023 and is currently a part of the squad playing in the Europe leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.

When asked about the colossal achievement, Jarmanpreet said, "It is indeed an honour to be representing my country in 100 international matches. I have been fortunate enough to have good support from my family, friends and support staff. Hard work is one thing, but having a solid backing helps ease the process. I thank all of them for their unrelenting support and will continue to give this beautiful game my all."

Congratulating Jarmanpreet on achieving this milestone, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "Having an opportunity to represent one's country in 100 matches is not something everyone can experience. It takes a lot of consistent effort and hard work to reach this point. We congratulate Jarmanpreet on reaching this milestone and firmly believe he will continue to put up great performances for the nation."

