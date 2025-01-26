Hockey India congratulates PR Sreejesh on being conferred with Padma Bhushan

New Delhi [India], January 26 : Hockey India (HI) on Sunday extended its heartfelt congratulations to former Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, which is the third-highest civilian award in India.

Interestingly, Sreejesh, revered as the 'God of Modern Indian Hockey' and currently serving as the Coach of the Indian Men's Junior Hockey Team, becomes only the second hockey player to receive the Padma Bhushan after the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, who was honoured with the award in 1956.

Sreejesh's stellar career, which spanned 18 years and saw him represent India in 336 international matches, came to a close after the Paris Olympics 2024. In his final appearance at the Olympics, Sreejesh's exceptional goalkeeping helped India secure a Bronze, adding to the historic Bronze medal won in Tokyo 2020.

His long list of accolades includes being named FIH Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021, 2022, and 2024, the Arjuna Award in 2015, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021, and the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021. Sreejesh, who made his senior debut in 2010, was a cornerstone of the Indian team's resurgence on the global stage, and his leadership and experience were crucial during high-pressure moments in major tournaments.

Moreover, as a coach, Sreejesh guided India Colts to a Junior Asia Cup title win in November 2024.

Expressing his delight, Hockey India President, Dilip Tirkey said as quoted by Hockey India press release, "It is a moment of immense pride for the entire hockey community that PR Sreejesh has been recognised with the Padma Bhushan. His contribution to Indian hockey has been truly monumental, both as a player and now as a mentor to the next generation. His achievements have inspired countless young players, and we are thrilled to see him receive this well-deserved honour."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "PR Sreejesh's journey is one of dedication, perseverance, and excellence. His accolades on the field speak volumes about his commitment to the sport. Being only the second hockey player after Major Dhyan Chand to receive the Padma Bhushan is a testament to his extraordinary career and his lasting impact on Indian hockey."

Meanwhile, upon receiving the Padma Bhushan, PR Sreejesh expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Padma Bhushan, and I would like to thank the Government of India for this recognition. Hockey has been my life for almost two decades, and every time I stepped onto the field, it was to give my best for the country. This award is a tribute to all the players, coaches, and support staff who have been a part of my journey. I am humbled to follow in the footsteps of Major Dhyan Chand, who remains an eternal source of inspiration for all of us."

Sreejesh's illustrious career as a player includes participation in four Olympic GamesLondon 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024along with two Asian Games Gold medals (2014 and 2022), an Asian Games Bronze medal (2018), two Commonwealth Games Silver medals (2014 and 2022). Additionally, he has played a key role in India winning the Asian Champions Trophy four times (2011, 2016, 2018, and 2023). Sreejesh's legacy as the 'Great Wall of Indian Hockey' will continue to inspire future generations.

