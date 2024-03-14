Hockey India congratulates Yogita on promotion to FIH panel as outdoor umpire

New Delhi [India], March 14 : Hockey India (HI) has congratulated Yogita Shyamlal Pasi for getting promoted to the prestigious FIH International Panel as an Outdoor Umpire.

This recognition comes as a result of Yogita's outstanding contributions and dedication to the sport of hockey.

In a letter addressed to Yogita, the FIH Umpiring Committee expressed their pleasure in accepting the recommendation for her promotion. The letter, which was also copied to her National Association and Continental Federation, acknowledged Yogita's commitment to excellence in umpiring.

"I express my gratitude to Hockey India and the Asia Hockey Federation for entrusting me with the opportunity to embark on my international journey. Additionally, heartfelt thanks extend to the seasoned members of our community whose guidance and support have been instrumental in my growth and learning within this realm," said Yogita, according to HI.

Notably, 28-year-old Yogita has officiated in some of the major tournaments like the Women's Asian Champions Trophy held in Ranchi, Jharkhand in 2023, Women's Junior Asia Cup held in Japan in 2023, and 36th National Games held in Rajkot in 2022.

Revealing how she got into umpiring, Yogita said, "After experiencing a significant injury in 2014, I had to relinquish my professional pursuit of hockey. Nonetheless, my passion for the sport persisted, leading me to seek a new avenue that would empower me while maintaining my connection to hockey. Hence, in 2017, I enrolled as an umpire with Hockey India, a decision that has since presented me with numerous opportunities to showcase my abilities and dedication."

Meanwhile, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated Yogita and said, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Yogita Shyamlal Pasi on this remarkable achievement. Her promotion to the FIH International Panel is a testament to her hard work and skill as an outdoor umpire. We are confident that she will continue to make us proud on the international stage with her fair and fearless judgment on the field."

Also, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh extended his heartfelt wishes and said, "Yogita's dedication and contribution to the sport have not gone unnoticed. This promotion is well-deserved, and we believe she will bring the same level of professionalism and expertise to international matches. We wish her continued success and fulfilment in her career."

