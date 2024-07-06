Hockey India introduces Digital Player ID Cards

New Delhi [India], July 6 : In a significant move towards e-governance, Hockey India has launched a pioneering initiative that allows players to download their ID cards from the Member Units Portal directly. This development positions Hockey India as one of the first sports federations in India to implement such a digital system, akin to the Aadhaar card model.

This new system offers several key features, including the ability for players to obtain their ID cards digitally, a streamlined process from registration to ID card acquisition, and increased accessibility and convenience, as per an official Hockey India release.

The registration and approval process involves player registration on the Member Unit portal, submission of all required personal details and documents, profile review by the Member Unit, submission of approved profiles to Hockey India, final review and approval by Hockey India, and finally, the ability for players to directly download their digital ID card by entering their details on the Member Unit Portal.

This digital transformation simplifies the ID card issuance process, enhancing efficiency and accessibility for hockey players across India. It represents a significant step forward in Hockey India's commitment to modernizing sports administration through technology.

Speaking on the development, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "We are incredibly proud to introduce the Digital Player ID Cards, akin to the Aadhaar card model, an excellent initiative that places Hockey India at the forefront of sports administration in the country. This move not only streamlines the process of obtaining ID cards for our players but also significantly enhances accessibility and convenience. Our commitment to leveraging technology to modernise and simplify administrative processes is unwavering, and this is a major step in that direction."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "The launch of the Digital Player ID Cards is a testament to Hockey India's dedication to innovation and efficiency. By adopting this digital system, we are making it easier for players across India to access their ID cards swiftly and securely. This initiative reflects our continuous efforts to improve the experience for our athletes and support staff, ensuring that they have the best resources available to them," the release added.

