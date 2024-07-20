Hockey India Junior East Zone Championship 2024: Manipur, Jharkhand, Odisha register wins

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 20 : The penultimate day of action in the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women East Zone Championship 2024 at Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake in Kolkata saw Manipur Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Bengal claim victories in the Women's category, while Manipur Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand won in the men's category.

Manipur Hockey began the day with a 5-3 win against Hockey Bihar in the Women's category. The goalscorers for Manipur Hockey were Devi Keisam Eleena (9', 53'), Devi Laishram Ritu (18', 58'), and Tanu Shorensangbam (33'). Khushi Kumari (25') and Kumari Rishu (30', 56') etched their names on the scoresheet for Hockey Bihar.

The second match saw Hockey Jharkhand beat the Hockey Association of Odisha by 4-1 in the Women's category. Pinki Kumari (3'), Salomi Nag (7'), Mundu Sukarmani (29'), and Kumari Shanti (50') scored to build a solid lead for Hockey Jharkhand while Amisha Ekka (16') scored the only goal for Hockey Association of Odisha.

Hockey Bengal defeated Assam Hockey by 5-3 in the Women's category in the third match. Lalpeksangi (17'), Kumari Shivani (20'), Laltlanchhungi (31', 40') and Silbiya Nag (45') were the goal scorers for Hockey Bengal while the goals for Assam Hockey were scored by Ashmita Tigga (15+', 38') and Begum Rabina (50').

The fourth match saw Manipur Hockey beat Assam Hockey by 7-0 in the Men's category. The goalscorers for Manipur Hockey were Khangembam Somikant Singh (3'), Ricky Tonjam (4'), Singh Khangembam Nirmal (12'), Captain Silheiba Lisham (32'), Ningombam Amarjit Singh (34', 40') and Chalamba Soram Meetei (52').

Hockey Association of Odisha registered a 5-2 win against Hockey Bihar in the fifth match in the Men's category. Hockey Association of Odisha controlled the game, with Deepak Pradhan (6', 19'), Jojo Ankit (7'), Minz Nitesh (22'), and Rohit Kullu (48') finding the back of the net. Hockey Bihar attempted to fight back but goals from Amrendra Kumar Singh (30') and Aakash Yadav (59') proved insufficient.

The action for the day ended with Hockey Jharkhand beating Hockey Bengal 7-0 in the Men's category. Dungdung Ashish (21', 42'), Abhishek Tigga (23'), Roshan Ekka (24', 45'), and Joseph Dhodray (38', 59') were on target for Hockey Jharkhand.

