Hockey India Junior East Zone Championship: Jharkhand, Odisha, Bengal register wins

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], July 18 : Thrilling hockey action resumed after a day of rest in the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women East Zone Championship 2024 at Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Bengal claimed victories in the women's category, while Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Bengal won in the men's category.

The first match of the day saw Hockey Jharkhand defeat Assam Hockey by 13-0 in the Women's category. The top scorer for Hockey Jharkhand was Roshni Aind (24', 32', 33') with a hattrick, while rest of the goals were scored by Captain Rajni Kerketta (11', 27'), Barwa Purnima (31', 46'), Mundu Sukarmani (46', 56'), Parwati Topno (21'), Pinki Kumari (29'), Hemrom Leoni (43'), and Aupriya Soreng (59').

Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Bihar by 11-0 in the second match of the Women's category. The goalscorers for Hockey Association of Odisha were Najiya Khatun (8', 34'), Kachhap Rimjhim (20', 21', 31', 36'), Marandi Rajina (38'), Khushi Kumari (44'), Sugandha Sonam (49', 50'), and Kumari Sharda (57').

Meanwhile, the third match of the day saw Hockey Bengal win by 8-3 against Manipur Hockey. Hockey Bengal built a strong foothold in the game through goals from Laltlanchhungi (4', 39', 49', 56'), Shanti Horo (6', 33'), and Lalpeksangi (23', 24'). Manipur Hockey attempted to fight back but goals from Tanu Shorensangbam (26'), Devi Mutum Priya (41'), and Devi Laishram Ritu (48') could not overturn the deficit.

Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Manipur Hockey by 7-0 in the Men's category in the fourth match of the day. Rohit Kullu (14', 60'), Sunil Lakra (22'), Deepak Pradhan (28', 50'), Premdayal Giri (41'), and Deonath Nanwar (47') etched their name on the scoresheet for Hockey Association of Odisha.

In the fifth match of the day Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Bihar by 9-0 in the Men's category. The goalscorers for Hockey Jharkhand were Abhishek Tigga (6'), Jolen Topno (20', 59'), Rohit Pradhan (21'), Roshan Ekka (37'), Ghuran Lohra (38'), Adisan Minj (42'), Faguwa Horo (44'), and Dodray Sandeep (53').

The last match of the day saw Hockey Bengal register a 5-1 win over Assam Hockey in the Men's category. Karan Shaw (2', 23', 39') led the goalscoring efforts for Hockey Bengal, joined by Prince Gabriyal Dhan (28') and Bishnu Paswan (34') who scored a goal each. The only goal for Assam Hockey was scored by Suraj Thakur (48').

