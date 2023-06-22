Hockey India Junior National Championship 2023: Chandigarh, MP enter final

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], June 22 : Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Madhya Pradesh advanced to the final of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 after defeating Hockey Haryana and Hockey Association of Odisha in their respective Semi-Final matches on Wednesday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Haryana 3-1 in the first Semi-Final. Surinder Singh (6', 59') was instrumental in Hockey Chandigarh's victory, scoring a brace and helping his team take the lead against their opponents right from the start. Deepak Kumar (12') added another goal for Hockey Chandigarh. Roshan (60'), on the other hand, scored a consolation goal for Hockey Haryana just before the final whistle. Hockey Chandigarh has remained unbeaten so far in the tournament and will be playing in the Final for the third consecutive time.

Speaking about their undefeated campaign so far in the tournament, Hockey Chandigarh Coach Gurminder Singh said, "The team has played really well so far, and I am very proud of the boys. Despite the fact that our key players have been injured, the boys have demonstrated the temperament and skills required to reach the Final. Our team is quite experienced, and I am confident that we will win the title tomorrow against Hockey Madhya Pradesh."

In the second Semi-Final, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Association of Odisha 4-4 (SO 12-11). Mohammad Zaid Khan (14'), Ali Ahmad (17'), Mohit Karma (29') and Zameer Mohammad (39') scored one goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. In reply, Deepak Minz (24'), Akash Soreng (31'), Anmol Ekka (39') and Pratap Toppo (54') scored one goal each to tie the game at 4-4 at the end of regulation time.

In the shootout, both teams showed tenacity, scoring a total of twenty-three goals. Hockey Madhya Pradesh scored a total of twelve goals in the shootout. Sundram Singh Rajawat and Shreyas Dhupe each scored thrice in the shootout, while Love Kumar Kanojiya, Captain Ankit Pal, and Mohammad Zaid Khan scored twice. Hockey Madhya Pradesh goalie Amaan Khan was the match's hero for his team, as he constrained Hockey Odisha of Association by saving a crucial goal by Jasman Munda to help his team finish on a high note. Hockey Madhya Pradesh are also undefeated in the tournament so far.

On securing their berth in the Final for the first time in this tournament, Hockey Madhya Pradesh Coach Mangal Vaid said, "It was an unbelievable match, Hockey Association of Odisha gave us a tough competition but thanks to the almighty for helping us end the match on the winning side. We are really excited to play our first-ever Final in the tournament against the mighty Hockey Chandigarh team. We have a strategy in place for them and I am confident that we will write history tomorrow by winning the summit clash."

