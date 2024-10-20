Hockey India League franchise Gonasika unveils logo ahead of upcoming season

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 20 : The Hockey India League (HIL) franchise Gonasika unveiled its team logo in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey was also present at the event.

The revamped HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams, marking the first standalone women's league in the country that will run concurrently with the men's competition. In its previous edition back in 2017, Kalinga Lancers had become the champion, beating Dabang Mumbai for the title.

Speaking toat the event, Tirkey said that HIL will be important for the young players. He added that world's best hockey players will be taking part in the tournament.

"Hockey India League is important, especially for the young players. Everyone knows hockey brought the concept of league tournaments. Earlier there used to be the Premier Hockey League and later cricket and other sports started it. HIL will be the world's best league. The world's best players will be playing in the league... I am hopeful that HIL will be helpful for the young Indian players..." Tirkey told ANI.

The league will get underway on December 28 with matches played in two venues Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The women's league will conclude on January 26, 2025, in Ranchi, while the men's final is slated for February 1, 2025, in Rourkela.

Team Gonasika Squad:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Payne (GBR), Suraj Karkera, Kamalbir Singh.

Defenders: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amir Ali, Birendra Lakra, Yogember Rawat, Timothy Howard (AUS), Dipsan Tirkey, Anmol Ekka.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Lee Morton (SCT), Jack Waller (GBR), Jacob Draper (GBR), Mustapha Cassiem (SA).

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Jeroen Hertzberger (NED), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Tom Boon (NED).

