Hockey India League launches HIL website and unveils league schedule

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Hockey India League (HIL) on Tuesday launched its dedicated league website and announced the schedule for the much-anticipated 2024-2025 season. Set to kick off on December 28 with a thrilling match between Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, the revamped HIL promises an action-packed return.

The newly launched HIL website - hockeyindialeague.com - provides fans worldwide with easy access to the latest league news, match schedules, full squad listings, and exclusive video content. Designed to deliver an engaging and immersive experience, the website will be the ultimate source for all things HIL, keeping fans, players, and hockey enthusiasts closer to the game than ever before, according to a press release from HIL.

Following an extensive player auction, eight men's and four women's teams are gearing up to compete in what promises to be the biggest and best HIL season yet. The men's league will begin on December 28 in Rourkela, with matches continuing through two stages until the final showdown on February 1, 2025. Meanwhile, the women's teams will start their league journey on January 12, 2025, in Ranchi, with their grand finale slated for January 26.

The men's HIL will kick off in Rourkela, with Phase 1 spanning from December 28 to January 18, where all eight teams will play against each other once. Phase 2, beginning on January 19, will see the teams divided into two pools, Pool A (Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers) and Pool B (Gonasika, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, UP Rudras). Each team will face others in their respective pool, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals on 31 January.

The Women's HIL will commence on January 12 at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, with each team playing against the others twice. After a competitive pool stage, the top two teams will meet in the final on 26 January. Both men's and women's teams will also play one of their matches at an alternate venue to bring HIL excitement to fans in multiple locations.

Commenting on the HIL's return, Hockey India League Governing Committee Chairperson Dilip Tirkey said, "We are thrilled to reintroduce the HIL after a seven-year hiatus. This season promises high-calibre matches and intense competition, showcasing the best of Indian and international hockey talent. The launch of our new website brings fans closer to the action, but the true thrill lies in the journey ahead," as quoted by the press release from HIL.

Hockey India League Governing Committee Member Bhola Nath Singh added, "The HIL's return is a historic occasion for Indian hockey. We are eager to witness the exhilarating matches and the exceptional talent on display. With the new website, following the league will be easier and more enjoyable, helping us deliver an unforgettable hockey season."

Fans can stay tuned to hockeyindialeague.com for all updates and join the countdown to an unforgettable season of hockey.

