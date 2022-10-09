Hockey India name 18-member Indian Junior Men's Team for Sultan of Johor Cup

Hockey India on Saturday named the 18-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team for the upcoming Sultan of Johor Cup Malaysia 2022 which is scheduled to begin on 22 October in Johor Bahru.

The Indian team, who ended their campaign with a Silver medal in the 2019 edition after a closely-fought match against Great Britain, will take on Australia, Japan, South Africa, hosts Malaysia and defending Champions Great Britain in this year's edition which is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The India Colts side will be Captained by Uttam Singh, who featured in India's Junior World Cup campaign at home in 2021 as well as debuted for the Senior side at the Asia Cup 2022 held in Jakarta earlier this year. Boby Singh Dhami has been named the Vice Captain of the team.

Goalkeepers Mohith HS and Ankit Malik have been selected for the team along with defenders Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Cyril Lugun. Midfielders chosen for this prestigious tournament are Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna CB, Amandeep and Johnson Purthy.

In the forward line, Captain Uttam Singh will lead the charge along with Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Vice Captain Boby Singh Dhami and Sudeep Chirmako.

India will begin their campaign against hosts Malaysia on an opening day on 22 October followed by their game against South Africa on 23rd October. After two days of rest, India will take on Japan on 25 October followed by a match against Australia on 26. They will take on Great Britain on 28th October while the finals will be held on 29 October.

Speaking about the team's preparations, Coach CR Kumar said, "We are well-prepared for the tournament. The players have been together in the national coaching camp for a while now and are eager to play. We have a well-balanced team with almost seven players who were part of the 2021 Junior World Cup team and some of them have also had a stint with the Senior Men's team."

"This is an important and very prestigious tournament in the junior hockey calendar and we are quite excited to begin our campaign against hosts Malaysia," Kumar added.

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team: Mohith HS, Ankit Malik, Amir Ali, Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Cyril Lugun, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Ankit Pal, Poovanna CB, Amandeep, Johnson Purthy, Uttam Singh (Captain), Angad Bir Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami (Vice Captain) and Sudeep Chirmako.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor