Hockey India names 40-member core probable group for Junior National Coaching Camp

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25 : Hockey India on Thursday announced a 40-player core probable group for the upcoming Junior Men's National Coaching Camp set to commence on January 29, 2024, at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility in Bengaluru. The selection of this new core group was based on their notable performances during the domestic championships held in 2023.

Under the guidance of Coach Janardhana CB, the players from the core probable group are scheduled to assemble on January 29 for a 20-day training camp, concluding on February 17. Among the notable selections are five goalkeepers, including Prince Deep Singh from Hockey Punjab, Bikramjit Singh from Hockey Chandigarh, Adarsh G from Kerala Hockey, and Ashwani Yadav and Ali Khan from Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

The core probables list also comprises 10 forwards, featuring players like Mohit Karma, Mohd. Zaid Khan and Mohd. Konain Dad from Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha from Uttar Pradesh, and Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Gursewak Singh from Hockey Punjab.

Furthermore, 12 defenders have been called up to the camp, with names like Sharda Nand Tiwari, Amir Ali, and Manoj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Sukhvinder from Hockey Haryana, and Rohit from Hockey Chandigarh. Yogember Rawat from the National Centre of Excellence, Delhi, Anmol Ekka, Prashant Barla, and Akash Sorong from the Hockey Association of Odisha, Sundaram Rajawat from Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Anand Y from Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Talem Priyo Barta from Manipur Hockey complete the defensive lineup.

In the midfield department, 13 players have earned a spot in the camp, including Bipin Billavara Ravi and Vachan H A from Hockey Karnataka, Ankit Pal from Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, and Ritik Kujur from Hockey Association of Odisha. Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang and Thokchom Kingson Singh from Manipur Hockey, Ankush from Hockey Chandigarh, Jeetpal from Hockey Haryana, Chandan Yadav from Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Manmeet Singh from Hockey Punjab, and Govind Nag from Hockey Maharashtra round out the midfield selections.

Speaking about the upcoming camp, Coach Janardhana CB said, "The selection process was rigorous, considering their performances in the domestic championships. However, I am confident that the selected 40 players bring a wealth of talent and dedication to the table. Now, as we gear up for the coaching camp, our focus will be on refining skills, instilling tactical awareness, and fostering a winning mentality among these young athletes."

List of players in the 40-member core-probable group:

Goalkeepers: Prince Deep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Ashwani Yadav, Adarsh G, Ali Khan

Defenders: Sharda Nand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Rohit, Yogember Rawat, Manoj Yadav, Anmol Ekka, Prashant Barla, Akash Sorong, Sundaram Rajawat, Anand . Y, Talem Priyo Barta

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Rosan Kujur, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Mukesh Toppo, Thokchom Kingson Singh, Ritik Kujur, Ankush, Jeetpal, Chandan Yadav, Manmeet Singh, Vachan H A, Govind Nag, Bipin Billavara Ravi

Forwards: Mohit Karma, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Prabhdeep Singh, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Zaid Khan, Gursewak Singh.

