Hockey India Sub-Junior National Championship: Odisha, UP, Punjab, Haryana enter semi-final

Chandigarh [India], October 1 : The quarter-finals of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42, Chandigarh, saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Haryana triumph to secure their spots in the semi-finals.

In the first quarter-final of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Jharkhand, 4-3. Ujjwal Pal (7') gave Uttar Pradesh Hockey the lead, followed by goals from Ajay Kumar Gond (12'), Prahalad Rajbhar (32'), and Captain Ketan Kushwaha (60'). Meanwhile, Hassa Patras (35', 39') and Purti Ashish Tani (13') scored for Hockey Jharkhand.

In another quarter-final, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey, 5-0. Sujit Barla (30', 41') and Mandeep Kerketta (45', 59') scored braces, while Mithles Kerketta (46') also found the back of the net to secure the victory.

Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh, 2-1. Sunny (20', 21') netted twice in quick succession for Hockey Punjab. Captain Aashir Adil Khan (40') scored the only goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

In another quarter-final of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Chandigarh, 1-0, in a closely fought contest. Rohit Singh (41') broke the deadlock to secure a semi-final berth for Hockey Haryana.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey will face Hockey Punjab, while Hockey Association of Odisha will face Hockey Haryana, in the Semi-Finals on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor