Hockey India Sub-Junior North Zone Championship 2024: Himachal, Punjab, Haryana register wins on day-5

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 : The fifth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship 2024 saw Hockey Himachal, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Haryana securing win in the Women's category, while Hockey Haryana registered victory in the Men's category at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Hockey Himachal took on Hockey Chandigarh in the first match of the day and won 3-0 in the Women's category. The goalscorers for Hockey Himachal were Riya (5'), Sonam (28') and Shikha Saini (54').

In the second match of the day, Hockey Punjab took on Hockey Uttarakhand and beat them 1-0. For Hockey Punjab, Rajpreet Kaur (50') scored the goal.

In the last match of the day in the Women's category, Uttar Pradesh Hockey were up against Hockey Haryana. Hockey Haryana won the game by 2-1. For Hockey Haryana, Nancy Saroha (8') and Diya (22') were the goalscorers, while for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Vaishali Sen (60') was the lone goal scorer.

In the Men's category, Hockey Chandigarh took on Hockey Haryana. Hockey Haryana won the match 4-0. For Hockey Haryana, Sachin (31', 34', 52') and Sahil (37') were the goalscorers.

Meanwhile, in the Men's category match played on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Jammu and Kashmir by 18-0. For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Shahrukh Ali (2', 26', 27', 50'), Rajbhar Prahalad (5', 53'), Mohd Atif Raynee (8', 36'), Chauhan Raghvendra Singh (10'), Shubhankar Sonkar (11'), Rahul Yadav (13', 18', 23'), Karan Dhanuk (20'), Captain Ketan Kushwaha (44', 47'), Ankit Patel (55') and Brijeshwar Prasad (59') got on the scoresheet.

