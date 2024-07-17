Hockey India Sub Junior North Zone Championship: Haryana, UP secure wins in men's category

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 : The third day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women North Zone Championship 2024 on Wednesday saw Hockey Haryana and Uttar Pradesh secure victories in their respective matches of the men's category at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Hockey Haryana took on Hockey Uttarakhand in the first match of the day and won 2-1 in the men's category. The goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Sachin (5') and Tushar (56'), while Sarthak Mahar (35') scored for Hockey Uttarakhand. Sachin broke the deadlock in the fifth minute of the game with a fine field goal, putting Hockey Uttarakhand on the back foot, as per a Hockey India press release.

However, they struck back through their captain, Sarthak Mahar, with a well-taken penalty corner in the 35th minute. Going into halftime, the score was tied at 1-1. Hockey Haryana took the lead again through Tushar (56') with just four minutes remaining in the game. Hockey Haryana were awarded a penalty corner, and Tushar found the back of the net, ensuring Hockey Haryana secured the winning points.

Meanwhile, in the last match of the men's category played on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Punjab by 9-1. For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Shahrukh Ali (3', 20'), Kushwaha Ketan (15', 38', 43'), Ankit Patel (27'), Rahul Yadav (50', 59') and Shubhankar Sonkar (56'), got on the scoresheet, while for Hockey Punjab, Jashanpreet Singh (10') was the lone scorer.

Notably, the second day of the second Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women North Zone Championship 2024 saw Hockey Haryana, Hockey Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh Hockey clinching victories in the women's category, while Delhi Hockey secured their win in the men's category at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The finals of the competition will take place on July 22.

The member units participating in the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men North Zone Championship 2024 are Hockey Haryana, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Uttarakhand in Pool A, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Delhi Hockey, and Hockey Jammu and Kashmir are in Pool B.

