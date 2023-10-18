Hockey India Sub-Junior South Zone Championship 2023: Karnataka, AP, TN shine on day-1

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 18 : The first day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, saw Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu register wins in the Sub-Junior Women's category, while Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu secured wins in the Sub-Junior Men's category.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Karnataka beat Le Puducherry Hockey by 12-0, in the Sub Junior Women's category. For Hockey Karnataka, Lakshmi (4'), Panitha (7'), Sinchanaraj (14'), Vyshnavi Arul (25', 26', 27', 36', 51'), Kotyan Pratheeksha P (28'), Dechakka (42', 47') and Akshitha (45') scored the goals.

In the second match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Kerala Hockey by 11-2 in the Sub-Junior Women's category. For Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Thirumalasetty Sree Vidya netted seven goals (16', 19', 31', 35', 47', 50', 53'). Kuppa Tulasi scored four goals (9', 38', 41', 54'). For Kerala Hockey, Navomi Dichols (7') and Lekshmi D (58') were on target.

In the third match, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu triumphed over Telangana Hockey with a scoreline of 18-0 in the Sub Junior Women's category. For the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Priyadharsini K netted 10 goals (7', 15', 15', 29', 35', 36', 39', 50', 51', 58'). Captain Swathi S scored four goals (3', 14', 24', 33'). Swathi Sharma S scored two goals (22', 56'), while Kowsica S (41') and Sowmiya (44') scored a goal each.

Coming to the Junior Men's category, Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry Hockey by 8-1. For Hockey Karnataka, Captain Suprith G netted five goals (12', 14', 18', 30', 52'), while Cariappa M.U Sohan (1'), Nishanth M (57') and Kakhandaki Rohit (59') scored one goal each. For Le Puducherry Hockey, Lawrance (46') scored the sole goal.

In the second match of the Sub Junior Men's category, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Kerala Hockey by 3-2. For Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Devatha Yaswanth (37', 52') netted two goals, while Shaik Irfan (34') scored one goal. For Kerala Hockey, Ashin M A (20') and Adnan K Mohammed (21') scored the goals.

In the last match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu beat Telangana Hockey by 4-0 in the Sub Junior Men's category. The goalscorers for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were Captain Sugumar M (10', 33'), Athiban (26'), and Renjith (51').

