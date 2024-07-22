Hockey India sub-junior West Zone Championship 2024 to begin in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 22 : The second Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women West Zone Championship 2024 is set to commence at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat on Tuesday. Seven men's and six women's teams will vie for top honours in the finals scheduled for July 30.

The women's category will see Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Gujarat and Goans Hockey battle each other in a round-robin format, with the top two teams qualifying for the final at the end. The men's category is divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, and Hockey Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Pool B will feature Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, and Goans Hockey. The top two teams at the end of the group stage will advance to the semi-finals on July 29,a release said .

Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Goans Hockey will get the Sub Junior West Zone Championship underway in the Women's category tomorrow, followed by matches between Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh Hockey and Hockey Gujarat. In the Men's category Chhattisgarh Hockey will take on Goans Hockey, followed by a contest between Hockey Rajasthan and Hockey Maharashtra.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the Sub Junior Zonal Championships are aimed at unearthing talent from obscure corners of the nation by providing children a professional experience of hockey at a young age.

He said thirteen teams are set to participate in Surat. "We hope, in time, to see players from this region develop into stars of the sport."

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said it is imperative to provide youngsters with a complete experience to ensure their well-rounded development.

"The Sub Junior Zonal Championship in Surat will give the players realistic game time, which will help familiarize them with the pressures of an athlete. I am sure the players who embrace this environment will go on to shine on the biggest stages."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor