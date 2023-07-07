Hockey Junior Women National Championship: Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand storm into final

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], July 7 : Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand registered wins in their respective Semi Final clashes to book their spots in the Final of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 today at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

In the first Semi-Final of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Hockey Haryana by 2-0. Hockey Madhya Pradesh broke the deadlock very late in the game after Jyoti Singh (58') converted a penalty corner. This was followed by a goal from Bhumiksha Sahu (60') in the final minute of the game to seal the victory.

The second Semi-Final saw Hockey Jharkhand beat Chhattisgarh Hockey by 3-0. Balo Horo (9', 54') scored a brace from penalty corners, placing Hockey Jharkhand in a commanding position in the Semi Final clash. Niru Kullu (55') also scored to confirm the win for Hockey Jharkhand.

