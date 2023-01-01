Hockey legend and Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh accused of sexual harrasment

A sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case was registered on Sunday (January 1) against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, 506 IPC after a junior athletics coach filed a complaint alleging that he had sexually harassed her. Chandigarh police have registered the case at Sector 26 police station and begun an investigation into the matter.

At a press conference on Thursday, the coach accused the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) of wrongdoing, but the party's leader, Singh, denied the allegations and called for an independent investigation. The coach also requested security and asked for a meeting with the Haryana chief minister. In a police complaint, the coach repeated the allegations and requested legal action against the minister.