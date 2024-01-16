Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: US stun New Zealand to reach SF with all-win record

Ranchi, Jan 16 The United States women's hockey team stunned New Zealand 1-0 to finish the Pool B proceedings with three successive wins that secured them the top spot with nine points in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Yeager struck the all-important goal in the second quarter and the Americans defended superbly to claim victory at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro-Turf Hockey Stadium here. Their goalkeeper Celsey Bing pulled off some superb saves to keep them alive in the math.

The United States dominated possession (54% to 46%), made 10 circle entries to six by New Zealand and had seven shots at target to six by their opponents. The Black Sticks had four PCs as compared to three by the US.

The result meant that the US made it to the semifinals with nine points from three wins. The second spot in this group will be decided by the result of the match between India and Italy. The hosts have three points as of now, the same as New Zealand, and will finish second by beating Italy.

New Zealand went into the match knowing that only a win would help them in their pursuit of an Olympic berth.

They created the first chance when they launched an attack in the third minute but the final pass was too strong and eluded Samantha Child.

A few minutes later, the USA won the first penalty corner of the match in the eighth minute but failed to capitalise on it. Two minutes later, they had another penalty corner but that too went in vain.

The start of the second quarter turned things around in favour of the United States as Elizabeth Yeager converted a penalty corner in the 17th minute.

The Black Sticks women went in search of an equaliser but a strong United States defence thwarted them. The New Zealand forwards also failed to make a good final pass that would create a really good chance. The two teams went into the half-time break with the USA leading by the lone goal.

New Zealand thought they had the equaliser but their forward was ruled out and obstructed a US defender and the goal was ruled out. They bagged two PCs in this session but could not convert.

New Zealand went all out in the fourth quarter with coach Phil Burrows talking off the goalkeeper. The Americans nearly capitalised on that and scored a goal but it was ruled out by the TV umpire for a foul on video referral. The Black Sticks brought back their goalkeeper within seconds of that scare.

New Zealand pulled out their goalkeeper with five minutes to go and they got a chance when they earned a penalty corner but skipper Megan Hull's attempt was wide. They bagged another PC when the video umpire ruled that the ball had hit a defender's foot. But Olivia Merry's hit was blocked by the first rusher.

New Zealand got a third successive PC but this time American defender Ashley Hoffman pulled off a diving interception to thwart the chance. The Americans had a couple of opportunities but could not have a good shot in the untended goal.

But that did not matter as the clock wound down, giving the United States a memorable victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor