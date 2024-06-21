Hockey Pune League, Day-1: GST & Customs team registers wins

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], June 21 : GST & Customs, Pune, Friends Union Club and Hockey Lovers Sports Club logged full points on the opening day of the Senior and Junior Divisions respectively of the Hockey Pune League 2024-25, conducted under the aegis of Hockey Maharashtra, at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri on Friday.

In the inaugural match, Friends Union downed Poona Hockey Academy 1-0 in a Junior Division encounter of Group-A. The all-important goal was scored by Rehan Shaikh (8th) minutes which was enough to seal the game.

Later, in a Pool-B match Hockey Lovers Sports Club led by a three-goal effort by Hitesh Kaliyana (30th, 33rd, 55th) got past Rovers Hockey Academy 4-1 with ease. The win was the biggest of the day.

Yash Angeer (37th) was the other scorer for the winners by converting a penalty-corner.

For Rovers Hockey Academy Abhijeet Pawar (46th) pulled one goal back.

The last match played had GST & Customs, Pune put on a collective effort to down Income Tax, Pune 3-0. Aniket Gurav (19th) and Felix Baa (28th) gave the winners a 2-0 lead at halftime while Talib Shah (46th) rounded off the tally.

Meanwhile, the Senior Division encounter between Central Railway and Pune City Police failed to be played as Pune City Police failed to turn up.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by legendary Dutch former field hockey player and penalty corner specialist Floris Jan Bovelander in the company of Senior Vice President Hockey Maharashtra Mananoj Bhore.

Results

Junior Division

Pool-A: Friends Union Club: 1 (Rehan Shaikh 8th) beat Poona Hockey Academy: 0. HT: 1-0

Pool-B: Hockey Lovers Sports Club: 4 (Hitesh Kaliyana 30th, 33rd, 55th; Yash Angeer 37th - p.c) beat Rovers Hockey Academy: 1 (Abhijeet Pawar 46th. HT: 1-0.

Senior Division

GST & Customs, Pune: 3 (Aniket Gurav 19th; Felix Baa 28th; Talib Shah 46th) bt Income Tax, Pune: 0 HT: 2-0

Saturday's Schedule

Junior Division, Pool-A: Kids Hockey Academy v PCMC Academy 'B' - 10.00 am

Junior Division, Pool-B: PCMC Club v Poona Magicians - 11.15 am

Senior Division: PCMC Academy v Food Corporation of India, Pune- 1.45 pm.

