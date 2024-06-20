Hockey Pune League set to start

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Eighteen city teams will fight it out for top honours in the Senior and Junior Division of the Hockey Pune League 2024-25, conducted under the aegis of Hockey Maharashtra, beginning at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri from Friday.

The Senior Division comprises seven teams - all of which are institutional teams and include last league champion Krida Prabodhini. The details of the league were handed out by Tournament Delegate, Vivek Kale.

All teams from the Senior Division will play an all-play all-league format with the emphasis being given to playing matches on Saturday and Sunday apart from weekdays.

Each team will play 7 matches in the Senior Division with the Top-4 finishers on the points tally qualifying for the semi-finals.

In the Junior Division, 11 teams will contest in two pools on a round-robin basis. Pool A comprises 5 teams, while Pool B has 6 teams respectively.

The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals.

Each match day will feature four matches (two each from both divisions) with the first match beginning at 10.00 a.m. Thereafter, matches will be played at 11.15 am, 12.30 pm and 1.45 pm respectively.

The 14-day league will conclude on Sunday.

Teams:

Senior Division: Krida Prabodhini, Central Railway, GST Customs, Pune, PCMC Academy, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Pune Income Tax, Pune and Pune City Police.

Junior Division: Pool-A: Hockey Lovers Academy, Friends Union Club, Kids Hockey Academy, PCMC Academy 'B', Poona Hockey Academy. Pool-B: Hockey Lovers Sports Club, PCMC Club, Vikrant Warriors Hockey Club, Krida Prabodhini 'B', Poona Magicians, Rovers Hockey Academy

Friday's schedule

Junior Division, Pool-A: Friends Union Club vs Poona Hockey Academy - 10.00 am

Junior Division, Pool-B: Hockey Lovers Sports Club vs Rovers Hockey Academy - 11.15 am

Senior Division: Central Railway vs Pune City Police - 12.30 pm

Senior Division: GST & Customs, Pune vs Income Tax, Pune - 1.45 pm.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor