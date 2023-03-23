Hockey: Salima Tete appointed as the AHF Athletes Ambassador

New Delhi, Mar 23: The Indian women's hockey team midfielder Salima Tete was appointed as the AHF Athletes Ambassador from India for a term of two years from March 2023 to March 2025.

The certificate and the position were accepted by Salima Tete during the AHF Congress held in Mungyeong, Korea on Thursday.

Salima, who led the Indian women's junior hockey team as captain to a fourth-place finish at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 in Potchefstroom, South Africa, is among the four players from Asia to be appointed for the position.

As the AHF Athletes Ambassador, Salima Tete, along with the other selected athletes from Asia, will play a leadership role in the international representation, development, and advocacy of athletes. She will also be working towards promoting awareness about athletes' rights and athletes' welfare from the region.

Speaking on the appointment, Salima Tete said, "I am honoured to be selected as one of the AHF Athletes Ambassadors. As athletes from Asia, we face a lot of challenges in our careers. This position will allow me to bring our voices to the front. I hope to make a positive impact on the lives of athletes from the region with this position. I sincerely thank the Asian Hockey Federation for showcasing their faith in me and also express my gratitude to Hockey India for their constant support in all my endeavours."

Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India President congratulated Salima Tete on getting the honour.

"It is a pleasure to see one of our Indian players being named as one of the AHF Athletes Ambassadors. Salima has been one of the brightest players for India over the past couple of years and has already showcased her qualities as a leader on the field. We are confident that she will work for the betterment of the sport and the players and will make a positive impact on our beloved game on a global stage."

