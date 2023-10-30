ICC CWC 2023: Afghan fans express delight, pride after win over Sri Lanka

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Afghan fans were delirious following their team's third upset win over win over Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup match in Pune on Monday.

Half-centuries from Rahmant Shah, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai and a four-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan secure a memorable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Monday.

"We are proud of this team. They played well. Their batting has gotten better. I wish they post more such wins in the coming matches. I am an Afghanistan fan but live in Pune. They should keep their motivation levels high and show more patience on the field," a fan told ANI.

Another fan, Mohammed, expressed hope of Afghanistan playing the semifinals.

"The match was really good. I enjoyed it. I hope they will be in the semifinals. I am from Delhi. I wish more glory to Team Afghanistan. I would also like to thank India for being such wonderful hosts," Mohammed said.

Another Afghanistan fan from Pune said that it was the first cricket match he witnessed.

"This is the first match I saw. I am really happy, and cannot describe my experience in words. I am from Pune but my heart beats for Afghanistan. I love India, too. Hashmat (Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi) played well," the fan said.

Another fan expressed hope of India and Afghanistan playing the semifinals.

"We (India and Afghanistan) are like brothers. I am really happy with our team's win. I hope India will play Afghanistan in the semifinals," the fan said.

"I told everyone we were going to win and we won. I came all the way from London to support Afghanistan. They did not disappoint us. Even Indians are happy with our performance. We have exceeded all expectations, six points are a lot. We have also beaten three top teams," another fan told ANI.

After Afghanistan put Sri Lanka to bat, the Lankan Lions lost wickets at regular intervals, impeding their progress. However, useful but painstaking knocks from Pathum Nissanka (46 in 60 balls, with five fours), Kusal Mendis (39 in 50 balls, with three fours) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (36 in 40 balls, with three fours) took Sri Lanka to 241 in 49.3 overs.

Seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/34) was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan while Mujeeb took two scalps and Rashid and Azmatullah Omarzai took a wicket each.

Chasing 242, Afghanistan rode half-centuries from Azmatullah Omarzai (73* in 63 balls, with six fours and three sixes), Rahmat Shah (62 in 74 balls, with seven fours) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (58* in 74 balls, with two fours and a six) to seal a win.

Dilshan Madushanka got two wickets while Kasun Rajitha got one wicket.

Farooqi won the 'Player of the Match' for his four wickets.

