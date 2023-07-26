India announce 20-member junior women’s hockey team for upcoming four nations tournament

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 20-member Indian junior women’s hockey team that will participate in the 4 Nations Tournament from 18th to 23rd August at Dusseldorf, Germany.

India will play against England, Spain, and hosts Germany in the tournament, which will be part of the team’s preparations for the all-important 2023 Women's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile from 29th November to 10th December 2023.

The team will be led by talented defender Preeti and Vice Captained by skilful midfielder Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

The goalkeeping department will be entrusted to the talented duo of Madhuri Kindo and Khushboo, while the defenders’ list includes Preeti, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Neelam, and Thounaojam Nirupama Devi.

Meanwhile, the midfield will witness the presence of dynamic players like Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Sakshi Rana, Sujata Kujur, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, and Hina Bano.

In the forward department, the team boasts a formidable line-up consisting of Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, and Mumtaz Khan.

Speaking on the tour, Indian Women’s Junior Team Coach Tushar Khandker said, “The 4 Nations Tournament will be a great opportunity for our team to prove their mettle on an international stage again and implement our learnings from practice sessions.”

“Also, the tournament presents an ideal opportunity to hone our tactics and gauge our abilities against formidable opponents. This event will serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our readiness for the Junior World Cup. We firmly believe that this valuable exposure will elevate our performance and equip us to confront the forthcoming challenges with confidence," he added.

Indian Team:

Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Khushboo

Defenders: Preeti (C), Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Neelam, Thounaojam Nirupama Devi

Midfielders: Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (VC), Manju Chorsiya, Sakshi Rana, Sujata Kujur, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, Hina Bano

Forwards: Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mumtaz Khan.

