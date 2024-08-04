India Hockey Team Secures Semi-Final Spot at Paris 2024 Olympics with Penalty Shootout Victory Over Great Britain

India men’s hockey team defeated Great Britain 4-2 via penalty shootouts in a thrilling quarter-final of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, thus securing their place in the semi-finals.

The scores were level 1-1 at full time after captain Harmanpreet Singh and Lee Morton scored for India and Great Britain respectively. They will now face either Germany or Argentina in the semi-finals. India, who were reduced to 10-man in the 17th minute of the match, defied odds to take the lead through Harmanpreet Singh, who scored his seventh goal of the tournament.

Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute before Lee Morton equalised for Great Britain five minutes later. This came after India had a man sent-off in Amit Rohidas. While the match ended 1-1 after full-time, India advanced to the semi-finals after winning the shoot-out 4-2.