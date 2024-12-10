Indian forward Abhishek Nain hails Hockey India League return, calls it "turning point" for sport in country

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 10 : Indian hockey forward Abhishek Nain expressed happiness on return of Hockey India League (HIL), calling it a "turning point" for Indian hockey that will give new players experience, a great source of income and even motivate the current international stars work harder as more players become available in the talent pipeline.

In an interview with ANI, Abhishek opened up on India's bronze medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Asian Champions Trophy win, return of HIL, its advantages and the players he is looking to play with.

Speaking toabout the return of HIL, Abhishek said that it would be a learning experience for new players.

"It is important for hockey. The new players will get a chance to showcase their talent and performance, play with overseas superstars. They will get to learn a lot from these players. It would be a nice experience. When you play at international level, there is pressure at starting on new players. New players will feel that pressure during this league. This would be a turning point in history of Indian hockey," said Abhishek to ANI.

Abhishek will be representing the Rarh Bengal Tigers during the 2024-25 season. He is the second-most expensive player in the league, with the franchise getting his services for Rs 72 lakh.

Abhishek, who has made 91 international appearances for India since 2022 and scored 36 goals, is excited to share the dressing room with world class talent of his team, notably teammate Sukhjeet Singh and Australian Olympic silver medal winning star Lachlan Sharp.

"I am excited to share dressing room with them (his teammates and overseas stars). This is my first HIL. I have not experienced all of this, playing with foreign stars, Indians and foreign players mixing up with each other. Our coach (Colin Batch) is a foreigner and he is an Australian. It would be great to play with some of the best in the world. This experience would help me in international matches, this is a learning opportunity for me," he said.

"Sukhjeet Singh and Lachlan Sharp (players he is looking forward to sharing the dressing room the most). Sharp is extremely energetic on the field. I want to know how he is able to be like that. He is also very fit. Also, Australians, play their best game on the biggest occasions," he added.

Abhishek feels that if pushed well, HIL could be a great income source for players who do not always get to play for India a lot, but feature predominantly in leagues, just like it is the case with the Indian Premier League (IPL), the biggest franchise cricket league.

On his team's back-to-back bronze medal wins in Olympics in August after a win over Spain by 2-1 and their fifth Asian Champions Trophy win next month with a 1-0 win over China, Abhishek said that he is happy with the team's success, but right now fully focused on upcoming HIL.

"It feels good (to win Olympic medal and Asian Champions Trophy). Now, second-highest bid in HIL. Even more happy. I am preparing for HIL and focusing fully on that," said Abhishek.

He also feels that India could finally get their Olympics gold medal with the arrival of HIL, citing how IPL helped India get a fresh crop of players who have made it a dominant force across every format of sport.

"The golden age could come. HIL is a turning point. Leagues play such an important role in player's career. Due to IPL, Indian team is a dominant force across all formats. It has given them new players. Such players will come out from HIL too. Players will be able to showcase their talent to coaches. Our current players will not be in their comfort zone and work harder, knowing that there is a solid pipeline of players behind them. The players who will come out HIL will help Indian hockey win the Olympic gold," he signed off.

The league will get underway on December 28 with matches played in two venues Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The women's league will conclude on January 26, 2025, in Ranchi, while the men's final is slated for February 1, 2025, in Rourkela.

