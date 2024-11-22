Indian hockey team leaves for Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 22 : The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team embarked from Bengaluru on Friday for the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat from November 26 to December 4.

India has won this tournament for a record four times including 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004. They beat the arch rival Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title.

With 10 teams participating in the event this time, India has been placed in Pool A with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand. While the remaining five teams in Pool B are Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China.

Led by Captain Amir Ali and Vice Captain Rohit, India will open their campaign against Thailand on November 27, followed by a match against Japan on 28 November.

A clash against Chinese Taipei is on the cards for November 30 and their last group-stage match against Korea is scheduled for December 1. The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team will have to ensure a top-two finish to advance to the Semi-Final, slated for December 3.

Following their third-place finish at the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024, India will look to carry their momentum and put on a good show at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Oman with Head Coach PR Sreejesh at the helm.

Captain Amir Ali said that the team is ready to face the challenges ahead in the tournament.

"As the Captain of the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team, I am extremely excited for the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024. We have been preparing rigorously and are ready to face the challenges ahead. We all understand the importance of this tournament and the opportunity to showcase our skills on the big stage. Our focus is on giving our best from the very first match and securing a strong position to make it to the Final," Ali was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

"We are all feeling very motivated and eager to start our campaign at the Men's Junior Asia Cup. The energy in the camp is fantastic, and there is a strong sense of unity among the players. Our recent performance at the Sultan of Johor Cup has given us confidence, and we're focused on building on that momentum. We are determined to work hard, stay disciplined, and perform to our full potential in every match," Vice-Captain Rohit added.

