Indian Junior Women's and Men's Hockey teams endure hard-fought losses during Europe tour

Breda [Netherlands], May 23 : The Indian Junior Women's and Men's Hockey Teams lost their respective matches against the Belgium teams on Wednesday during their Europe tour. Both the teams lost 2-3 to their Belgian counterparts. While Binima Dhan (49', 58') scored a brace for the Indian Junior Women's Team, Captain Rohit (44', 57') scored a brace for the Indian Men's Team.

Fighting Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team goes down to Belgium:

The Indian Junior Women's Team lost 2-3 to Belgium in a hard-fought game in their second match of the tour. In the first quarter, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team looked eager to take the lead, winning two penalty corners early on. However, a resilient Belgian team ensured there was no change in the scoreline. The Belgian unit responded fiercely in the second quarter, taking a 1-0 lead before the match broke for halftime.

While India searched for the equaliser, Belgium increased their lead scoring in the third and fourth quarters to bring the score to 3-0. However, in a praise-worthy display of courage, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team rallied as Binima Dhan (49', 58') scored twice in the final quarter to finish the encounter at 3-2 in favour of Belgium.

The Indian Junior Women's Team will play their next match against Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium on 24th May.

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team overcome by Belgium in thriller:

The Indian Junior Men's Team lost 2-3 to Belgium in a thriller during their second match of the Europe tour. The Belgians took the lead early in the game with a goal in the first quarter. The Indian Colts tried hard to equalize in the second quarter but the Belgians doubled the lead as the first half ended with the Indians trailing 0-2.

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey team pulled one back with Captain Rohit (44') leading the charge to reduce the goal difference to one towards the end of the third quarter. Belgium, however, scored a third goal with a penalty corner conversion to regain their two-goal lead. A quick retaliation came from Indian skipper Rohit (57') who converted a penalty corner to keep his team in the hunt but the Belgians held onto their lead as the Indian Junior Men's Team lost the game 2-3.

The Indian Junior Men's Team will play their next match against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda, Netherlands on 23rd May.

