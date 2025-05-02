Indian women's hockey team falls 0-2 to Australia

Perth [Australia], May 2 : The Indian women's hockey team showed plenty of fight but went down 0-2 against Australia in the third game of their Australia tour, at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Courtney Schonell (9') opened the scoring for the hosts in the first quarter, before Grace Stewart (52') added a second in the final phase to seal the result. Following two encounters with Australia A, this was India's first clash against the Australian team.

Australia asked questions about India's defence, winning an early penalty corner, but the scoreline remained unchanged. Australia eventually broke the deadlock in the ninth minute when Courtney Schonell found the back of the net, to give her team the lead. The hosts threatened to double their lead with another penalty corner but could not secure their second goal of the quarter.

The second quarter saw India come out eager to show their intent. Two penalty corners came India's way in quick succession, but the equaliser eluded them. However, despite their growing impact on the game, India went into the half-time break trailing by a goal.

The third quarter was another goalless affair. Both teams were unable to convert their chances, including a penalty corner apiece, setting up a crucial fourth quarter for the Indian women's hockey team.

In pursuit of a goal in the fourth quarter, India conceded for the second time in the night when Grace Steward slotted it into the net from open play at the 52nd minute mark, to make it 2-0 and seal their victory.

The Indian women's hockey team will be in action again on Saturday when they take on Australia at the Perth Hockey Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor