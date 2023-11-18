Inter-Departmental hockey: Railways, SAI, IOC romp to big wins in women's event

New Delhi, Nov 18 Railways Sports Promotion Board, Sports Authority of India, All India Police Sports Control Board and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) won their respective matches on the fourth day of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women's Inter-Department National Hockey Championship here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Union Bank of India 5-1 in Pool A. Devika Sen (29’, 56’), Sangita Kumari (17’), captain Vandana Katariya (24’) and Shilpi Dabas (32’) scored for RSPB while Akansha Singh (58’) scored the lone goal for Union Bank of India.

In the second match of the day, Sports Authority of India defeated UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy 5-0 in Pool A. Yogita Bora (28’, 31’), Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta (30’, 57’) and Lalrindiki (41’) scored the goals for Sports Authority of India (SAI).

In the third match of the day, All India Police Sports Control Board defeated Tamil Nadu Police 10-0 in Pool B. Sonal Tiwari (10’, 42’, 44’, 47’, 55’), captain Pragya Moruya (4’, 33’), Jyoti (8’), Sushma Kumari (22’) and Yashika Negi (58’) were the goal scorers for All India Police Sports Control Board.

In the final match of the day, Indian Oil Corporation defeated Sashastra Seema Bal 8-0 in Pool B. Captain Udita (23’, 28’), Baljeet Kaur (27’, 32’), Rajwinder Kaur (43’, 48’), Pinki (55’) and Bhteri (59’) scored the goals for Indian Oil Corporation.

