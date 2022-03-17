Inter-University hockey: Sambalpur, LPU enter into semis

Pune, March 17 Sambalpur and Lovely Professional University Phagwara scored facile wins to enter the semifinal of the SNBP - 28th Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament (Inter-Zonal Final) at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar, Pimpri on Thursday.

Lovely Professional University logged a 3-1 win over Punjabi University, Patiala after Sambalpur University quelled the challenge of an error prone Gurunanak Dev University 3-1 in the first match of the day.

Lovely Professional University with goals from Bhushan Sharma (26th), Dhami Boby Singh (32nd) off a penalty corner and Hundal Araijeet Singh (38th) were all over Punjabi University, Patiala after Michael Topno (25th) netted to give some hope early in the quarterfinal tie.

Earlier, Sambalpur University's charge was led by a 2-goal effort by Nitesh (4th & 59th), which included a spectacular acute angle goal that was his second goal and rounded off his team's tally.

Nitesh opened the account in the 4th minute, before Prajukt Nag (43rd) doubled the lead.

Gurunanak Dev University pulled one back when Sarabjinder Singh (44th) converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1.

The game thereafter was played cautiously, before a solo run by Nitesh drew the Amritsar goalkeeper out, but Nitesh in a flash reverse scooped the ball into the goal from an unbelievable angle.

Gurunanak Dev University had their share of moments, but failed to capitalize. Jamanjeet Singh was the culprit failing with the penalty-stroke his team won. Jamanjeet's push was well saved by Sambalpur goalkeeper Dilip S.A who guessed well and blocked.

Results:

QF3: Sambalpur University, Sambalpur: 3 (Nitesh 4th, 43rd; Prajukt Nag 59th) bt Gurunanak Dev University, Amritsar: 1 (Sarabjinder Singh 44th). HT: 1-0

QF4: Lovely Professional University, Phagwara: 3 (Bhushan Sharma 26th; Dhami Boby Singh 332nd; Hundal Araijeet Singh 38th) bt Punjabi University, Patiala: 1 (Michael Topno 25th). HT: 1-1

FRIDAY'S FIXTURES:

SF1: VBSP, University, Jaunpur vs Savitribai Phule Pune University - 12:30 pm

SF2: Sambalpur University, Sambalpur vs Lovely Professional University, Phagwara - 2.30 pm

