Jr men's hockey nationals: UP, Karnataka, Chandigarh record easy wins

Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu), May 21 Skipper Sharda Nand Tiwari struck a hat-trick as Uttar Pradesh defeated Telangana 11-0 on Day 5 of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship 2022 here on Saturday.

Chandigarh, Karnataka and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu also registered comprehensive wins in league matches.

In the first match of the day in Pool A, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Telangana Hockey 11-0 as skipper Sharda Nand Tiwari scored in the 8th, 10th, and 50th minutes for his treble. A brace of goals each by Arun Sahani (15', 17') and Amir Ali (38', 39'), along with a goal each from Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (27'), Siddhant Singh (47'), Ankit Kumar Prajapati (49') and Mohammad Haris (55') completed the rout for Uttar Pradesh.

In Pool B, Hockey Chandigarh ran out 10-2 winners over Hockey Bengal. Gurkirat Singh (7', 31'), Raman (26', 49'), and Surinder Singh (40', 45') scored a brace each for Hockey Chandigarh. Amritpal Singh (1'), Kawal Nain Singh (19'), Paramvir Singh (32') and Rohit (42') added one goal each as Chandigarh came up with a dominant performance. Ravindra Nath Thakur (27') and Santanu Naskar (50') scored one goal each for Hockey Bengal.

In Pool C, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 6-1 thanks to goals from Panchal Prikshit (42', 54'), Qadir Abdul (23'), Manjeet (25'), Roshan (37') and Kumar Sanjeev (48'). Kabilan (5') got on the scoresheet for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In Pool H, Hockey Karnataka registered a comprehensive 22-1 victory over Hockey Gujarat. Vishwas G. (11', 19', 32', 35', 46', 50'. 55') scored seven goals and Rahul C.J (2', 8', 29', 33') found the back of the net four times.

Meanwhile, Desh Poovaiah AA (5', 30'), Majji Ganesh (9', 23') and Vikas V (23', 50') scored a brace each. Bipin BR (18'), Vachan HA (45'), Varun Kumar Al (51'), and Vrushab R (60') scored one goal each for Hockey Karnataka. Vikas Yadav (22') scored the only goal for Hockey Gujarat.

Earlier on Friday, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Gujarat 11-1 in Pool H. Vishal Kumar (2', 17', 19', 31') led the charge with four goals, while Captain Rohit Singh Chauhan (18', 60'), Rupin Yadav (13'), Suraj Gupta (26'), Rupesh (45'), Raj Thapliyal (47') and Deepak Singh Fartyal (52') also contributed the goal tally. Vikas Yadav (29') pulled one goal back for Hockey Gujarat.

In Pool F, Hockey Punjab recorded a 3-1 victory over Hockey Maharashtra. Rajinder Singh (14', 38') scored a brace, while Bharat Thakur (55') added a third goal for Hockey Punjab. Captain Aditya Lalage (35') scored for Hockey Maharashtra.

