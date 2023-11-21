Jr, sub-jr men academy hockey: Smart Academy, SAIL, Odisha high-performance centre win their matches

Kovilpatti (T.N), Nov 21 Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur won their match in in the sub-junior men's category while Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) romped to a big win in the junior section on day 2 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone B) here on Tuesday.

In the junior men's category, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Ashwini Sports Academy, and SAIL Hockey Academy emerged victors in their respective games.

In a sub-junior category match, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur registered an impressive 13-0 win against Cuddalore Hockey Academy.

Tushar Sharma (4’, 20’) put Smart Hockey Academy in front early in the game following which Arbaz Khan (6’, 50’) netted a brace.

Meanwhile, Ritik Pal (13’), captain Piyush Kumar Shau (14’, 29’, 59’), Mohd Rizwan (27’, 34’, 57’), and Brijeshwar Prasad (41’, 49’) also scored goals to help their team cruise to victory.

In the Junior category, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Republican Sports Club with a stunning 11-0 score.

Rohit Singh Irengbam scored four goals (12’, 28’, 33’, 55’), while Pradip Mandal netted a hat-trick (20’, 46’, 60’) for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

Other goal scorers include Silheiba Lisham (27’), Harish Singh Leitanthem (45’, 56’), and Abhishek Topno (52’).

In the second match in the junior category, Ashwini Sports Academy secured a dominant 8-0 win against Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

In the very first minute of the match, Amit Kumar Gupta (1') scored a field goal to open the scoring for the Ashwini Sports Academy. Vipin Pal (9') then scored to double his team's lead.

After the second goal, the floodgates opened as Randheer Singh (20', 42', 55') scored a hat-trick, while Captain Amit Patel (47', 56') netted two goals. Additionally, Ashish Kumar (48') scored one goal.

SAIL Hockey Academy wreaks havoc

In the subsequent Junior category match, SAIL Hockey Academy defeated Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy 18-0. Karan Lakra (5’, 7’, 18’, 48’), Nabin Lakra (9’), Ankit Jojo (10’), Mohan Krishna (22’, 33’, 37’, 53’), Captain Bishal Barla (25’), Amit Toppo (26’, 57’), Samir Ekka (50’), Ashish Kumar Dung Dung (54’), Sushil Kujur (59’, 60’), and Robin Kispotta (60’) were the goal scorers for SAIL Hockey Academy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor