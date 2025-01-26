JSW Soorma gears up for crucial clash against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in semi-final push

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 26 : JSW Soorma Hockey Club aims to secure a playoff spot as they face the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in a crucial Men's Hockey India League encounter tomorrow at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Having won both their matches in Phase 2, Soorma is building momentum, with a narrow 4-3 victory over the Lancers in their previous encounter.

"It was close against the Lancers the last time but we won't change our approach for this match. We have to just make sure that we are ready and that we are able to make sure that our team is fit and fresh to play this game. We want to be the best version of ourselves, each and every game and we want to make sure that the players are ready to play this big game again," head coach Jeroen Baart commented, as per a release from HIL.

Soorma is currently placed fifth on the points table, having secured three wins, two penalty shootout wins, and one penalty shootout loss. They have won both their matches in Pool A since Phase 2 began, keeping them in contention for a semi-final spot with two games left in the league.

"I'm pretty proud of our team. We have made progress from from the moment we got together in the beginning of December until now. Every session that we went together, on the field, of the field, in the meeting room or in the gym, these boys are very eager and are working together to become better every single moment. I'm really proud of the evolution that we had to make sure that we keep building and we get at the best version of ourselves at the end," Jeroen explained.

The Lancers are placed sixth on the points table. Thierry Brinkman has been their standout player, scoring nine goals in nine matches, topping the goalscoring chart. They have a slim chance of making it to the semi-finals if they win this encounter, making it a crucial game for Soorma.

"I think Thierry's a very, high quality player. He has a certain drive which makes him very dangerous in the offensive circle. We have to be mindful of it, so that means our defense, will be oriented to him, definitely., But he's not the only player that we have to watch out for the Lancers; they also have Domene and Antoine Kina. But again, I'm pretty sure that like we saw in the first game that we played them, we can match those qualities as well and we will be ready to face them," he added, as quoted by a release from HIL.

"It will be a crucial match for us because we don't know exactly what's going to happen with all the other results in the lead up towards the Final, but a win against the Lancers will set us up in a very good position to make playoffs. So, we just have to be ready, have to be mindful, have to stay sharp and make sure we play the best game that we can against the opposition," he concluded.

