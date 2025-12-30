JSW Soorma Hockey Club and SG Pipers boast defensive stalwarts and clinical finishers

New Delhi [India], December 30 : As the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) heads into the 2026 season, JSW Soorma Hockey Club and SG Pipers are shaping up as strong contenders, each following a distinct approach. While Soorma continues to rely on a core group of proven international stars to maintain their status as a dominant force, the Pipers have opted for a fresh direction by rebuilding their squad and focusing on developing local talent into a competitive and well-balanced unit, according to a release.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club, representing the hockey heartlands of Punjab and Haryana, enter the 2026 season with the aim of building on its third-place finish from the previous edition. Under the guidance of Head Coach Philippe Goldberg and mentor Sardar Singh, the team has retained a strong leadership core that emphasises discipline and circle dominance.

Soorma will begin their campaign on 4 January against defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers in Chennai. Leading the side is the world's premier drag-flicker, Harmanpreet Singh, who recently completed a landmark 250 international caps. Guarding the goal will be Belgian legend Vincent Vanasch, a three-time FIH Goalkeeper of the Year with over 270 international appearances.

The defensive unit is further strengthened by Australian powerhouse Jeremy Hayward, who brings more than 230 caps and 121 goals to the backline. Midfield control will be anchored by Belgium's Victor Wegnez, a former European Player of the Tournament, alongside India's Vivek Sagar Prasad. In attack, Soorma will bank on the experience of Akashdeep Singh, traded from UP Rudras, and the pace of South African forward Dayaan Cassiem.

SG Pipers, meanwhile, enter the season with renewed intent following a complete overhaul of their leadership and squad. The franchise has appointed former Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as Director of Hockey and Tim Oudenaller as Head Coach, aiming to instil a strong high-performance culture.

The Pipers will open their campaign on 5 January against the HIL Governing Council Team in Chennai. Captain Jarmanpreet Singh, an Indian defensive mainstay with 142 senior international caps, will lead the backline alongside drag-flick specialist Varun Kumar, who has amassed 142 caps and scored 39 goals.

The team also boasts of veteran Rupinder Pal Singh to add further expertise in set-pieces. In goal, the Pipers will rely on Argentine veteran Tomas Santiago. The midfield has been reinforced with the inclusion of Wales' Jacob Draper, while the attack will be spearheaded by Argentina's Tomas Domene, who has scored 41 senior international outdoor goals. One of the key players to watch is young forward Dilraj Singh, who emerged as a breakout star at the 2025 Junior World Cup.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club squad: Vincent Vanasch (Belgium), Mohith H.S, Harmanpreet Singh, Jeremy Hayward (Australia), Gurinder Singh, Sukhvinder Singh, Pradip Mandal, Victor Wegnez (Belgium), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Harjeet Singh, Maninder Singh, Jeetpal, Nicolas Della Torre (Argentina), Nicolas Keenan (Argentina), Dayaan Cassiem (South Africa), Nicolas Poncelet (Belgium), Gurjant Singh, Pawan Rajbhar, Akashdeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh.

SG Pipers squad: Tomas Santiago (Argentina), Pawan Malik, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gareth Furlong (Wales), Bram van Battum (Netherlands), Rohit, Manjeet Rathee, Jacob Draper (Wales), Raj Kumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Ankit Pal, Thokchom Kingson Singh, Ky Willott (Australia), Tomas Domene (Argentina), Roman Duvekot (Belgium), Dilraj Singh, Aditya Lalage, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha.

