Junior men's hockey nationals: Bihar, Arunachal and Jharkhand score easy wins in pool matches

Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu), May 17 Hockey Bihar, Hockey Arunachal and Hockey Jharkhand registered contrasting victories in their respective pool matches on the first day of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day in Pool E, Hockey Bihar defeated Assam Hockey 11 - 1. Monu Kumar (10', 22', 30', 54') and Birsa Pandu (25', 40', 43', 53') led the scoring with four goals each, while Narendra Mundu (6', 57'), and Bhavuk (3') also added to the goals. Captain Ramesh Shahu (55') pulled one goal back for Assam Hockey.

In the second Pool E match, Hockey Arunachal recorded a 5 - 0 victory over Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. Lovepreet Singh (38', 52') and Navjot Singh (41', 50') scored a brace each, while Lovejeet Singh (11') also got on the score sheet.

In Pool G, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Goans Hockey 10 - 0. Aseem Aind (6', 36', 47'), Kamal Chik Baraik (13', 48'), Prem Kerketta (49', 56'), Abhishek Guria (27'), Captain Ashim Tirkey (33') and Flabius Tirkey (60') were the scorers for Hockey Jharkhand.

