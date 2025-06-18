Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab register victories on Day 1 of Hockey India Masters Cup

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 18 : As the much-awaited 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 kicks off in style here in Chennai, eight top teams from Odisha, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will vie for the top honours in the women's category.

While in the men's category, 11 teams: Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Kerala Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey and Manipur Hockey will compete with each other to lift the trophy on June 27, as per the release from Hockey India.

On the opening day of the inaugural season, Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Maharashtra had a successful outing in the women's category. In the men's category, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu secured win in their respective matches.

In the first match played today, Hockey Karnataka defeated Kerala Hockey 7-0, in the women's category. Sneha C (15', 17', 50') scored the historic first ever hattrick of the tournament for her side, taking a strong lead in the match. Captain KK Krithika (42', 55') also scored a brace whereas Usha Vinaykumar (22') and Josephine Lore Sequeira (50') also scored one goal each to secure the first victory in the tournament.

In the other match, Hockey Punjab defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 3-2, in the men's category. Pavninder Singh (15'), Dharam Pal Singh (36') and Captain Ripudaman Kumar (42') scored for Hockey Punjab. On the other side, Delhiganesh (21') and N Kamala Kannan (47') scored one goal each for Le Puducherry Hockey.

In the last match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala Hockey 8-0. Ramadoss V (14', 44') stood out as the top goal scorer as he scored a brace. Sudharsan S (28'), Thamaraikannan (32'), Captain Adam Antony Sinclair (34'), Vinoth Kumar AP (35'), Cedric Marcellin D Cruz (40') and Sathish Kumar (43') also scored one goal each for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Also, the other match between Hockey Himachal and Hockey Maharashtra in the women's category was officially forfeited 5-0 in the favour of Hockey Maharashtra.

