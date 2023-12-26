Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach, Odisha Naval Tata register wins

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Day five of the 2nd Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1 witnessed Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Khelo India Sports Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy win their respective matches while Jai Bharat Academy and Salute Hockey Academy played out a draw.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre wins comfortably:

In the first match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar 9-0. Pragya Patel (17', 25', 39') scored a hat-trick, Anjana Barla (10', 47') scored a brace while Sanadam Babyrani Devi (7'), Payal Sonkar (15'), Srutika Kullu (52') and Sweety Kujur (58') scored a goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre.

Khelo India Sports Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh records a convincing win:

In the second match of the day, Khelo India Sports Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh defeated Anantpur Sports Academy 8-1. Madhu Sidar (26', 40', 50') scored a hat-trick goals for Khelo India Sports Excellence Centre Chhattisgarh while Damini Khusro (4', 51') scored a brace and Yashoda Meravi (17'), Captain Rukhman Khusro (35') and Akshita (53') scored a goal each. The lone goal for Anantpur Sports Academy came from the stick of M. Shalini (37').

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy has it easy:

In the third match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 7-0. Ritika (12', 30') and Jyoti (13', 32') scored braces while Vanshika (8'), Diksha (14') and Priya Chauhan (29') scored a goal each for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy.

Jai Bharat Hockey Academy hold Salute Hockey Academy for a draw:

In the fourth match of the day, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy drew with Salute Hockey Academy 1-1. Loveleen (20') scored the first goal of the match by converting a penalty corner for Salute Hockey Academy. Later in the second quarter, Nisha (25') equalized for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy with a field goal. The match went on to end as a draw with both teams unable to find the back of the net in the second half.

