Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League: Raja Karan, Pritam Siwach register wins
By ANI | Published: December 29, 2023 04:55 PM2023-12-29T16:55:59+5:302023-12-29T17:00:12+5:30
New Delhi [India], December 29 : Day 9 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1 witnessed Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy win their respective matches.
Raja Karan Hockey Academy wins a close game:
In the first match of the day, Raja Karan Hockey Academy defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar 2-1. Captain Kudrat (14', 45') scored the first goal for Raja Karan Hockey Academy with a penalty corner conversion. She then doubled the lead at the end of the third quarter with a field goal. Jashandeep Kaur (54') provided some hope for Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar with a goal in the fourth quarter but Raja Karan Hockey Academy held onto the lead to win the match.
Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy records comfortable win:
In the second match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy 4-0. Chanchal (18'), Vanshika (25') and Aarti (35') scored a field goal each while Captain Ritika (37') converted a penalty corner for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy as they won the game without conceding any goal.
