Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, HAR Hockey register wins

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], March 28 : Day 1 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Finals saw SAI Shakti Team, HAR Hockey Academy, SAI Bal Team and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy win their respective matches at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

SAI Shakti Team overpowers Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur:

In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur 10-2. Purnima Yadav (2', 19', 20', 21', 22') led the scoring for SAI Shakti Team with five goals, while Captain Tanuja Toppo (11'), Bhavya (33'), Nisha Dadel (35'), Binati Minz (37') and Karuna Minz (53') scored a goal each. Madhu Sidar (26') and Yashoda Meravi (50') scored two goals for Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur.

HAR Hockey Academy wins comfortably:

In the second match of the day, HAR Hockey Academy defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 14-1. Neeshu (7', 15', 16', 27') scored four goals, Pooja Malik (12', 30', 54') scored a hat-trick, Seema (8', 45') scored a brace and Aditi (23'), Diksha (35'), Bharti (46'), Captain Shashi Khasa (49') and Kirti (56') scored a goal each for HAR Hockey Academy. The solitary goal for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta came from Jaismeen Kaur (13').

SAI Bal Team notches up comprehensive win:

In the third match of the day, SAI Bal Team defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 8-0. Laltlanchhungi (15', 45') and Lalpeksangi (40', 56') scored braces for SAI Bal team while Mutum Priya Devi (18'), Sukarmani Mundu (21'), Tanishka Ekka (38') and Shanti Horo (58') contributed with one field goal each.

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy sails past Raja Karan Hockey Academy:

In the fourth match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 18-0. Ravina (11', 34', 37', 49', 58') scored five goals, Vanshika (19, 26', 30', 41') scored four goals, Captain Vanshika (2', 51'), Harshita (7, 40') and Ritika (20, 36') scored braces, while Diya (43'), Sukhpreet (44') and Diksha (56') scored a goal each for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy.

