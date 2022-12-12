Khelo India Women's Hockey League: SAI 'A', Har Hockey, Salute Hockey register win

Final day of Group Stages in the Khelo India Women's Hockey League 2022 (U-16) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (Final Phase) saw Sports Authority of India 'A', Har Hockey Academy, Salute Hockey Academy and Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation picking up wins.

Sports Authority of India 'A' kicked off the day by securing a 8-0 win over Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in Pool A. Team Captain Kajal (10', 13', 15', 27') guided her team to victory by netting four goals in the game, while Lalbiaksiami (3', 12') and Karuna Minz (4', 56') scored a brace each to ensure a comfortable victory for Sports Authority of India 'A'.

The second match in Pool A between Har Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre was a close encounter which saw Har Hockey Academy win 2-0. Har Hockey Academy's Shashi Khasha (18') opened the account for her team and Team Captain Pooja (44') slotted in a penalty corner to secure the win for her team.

Meanwhile, in Pool B, Salute Hockey Academy replicated the first scoreline of the day by beating Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta 8-0. Salute Hockey Acadey's Captain Annu (14', 28', 42', 46') started off the goal glut for her team and finished the match with four goals. Jaya (17', 20') helped her team through her brace while Vaishali (26') and Shwetha (35') scored a goal each.

A crucial game in Pool B which would decide the Table Topper ended with Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation securing a 2-1 comeback win over Sports Authority of India 'B'. Shanti Horo (22') put Sports Authority of India 'B' in the lead in the first half but Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation were quick to answer back with a goal from Riya (25'). In the second half Ravina (49') netted a goal to complete the comeback.

The Pool A clash between Smart Hockey Academy Raipur and Anantapur Hockey Academy was forfeited in favour of Smart Hockey Academy Raipur.

Similarly, the Pool B clash between Sports Hostel Odisha and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the favour of Sports Hostel Odisha.

Sports Authority of India 'A' will take on Sports Authority of India 'B' and Har Hockey Academy will take on Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation in the semi-finals on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

