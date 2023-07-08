Madhya Pradesh clinches 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship by defeating Jharkhand

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], July 8 : Hockey Madhya Pradesh was crowned as the Champions of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 after defeating Hockey Jharkhand 1-0 in the finals of the tournament, announced Hockey India.

Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 12-2 in the Bronze Medal match, as per a press statement released on Friday.

In the final match, both the teams displayed extreme grit and determination to win the title but Hockey Madhya Pradesh managed to defeat Hockey Jharkhand 1-0 in a closely contested encounter. Gurmail Kaur (22') scored the only goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Also in the match for 3rd/4th position, Hockey Haryana defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 12-2. Sukhpreet Kaur (3', 9', 12', 51') stood out to be the top goal scorer as she scored four goals in the game. Kanika Siwach (8', 22', 34') also scored a hat-trick whereas Saavi (16', 23') scored a brace for Hockey Haryana. Bhteri (6'), Manisha (15'+) and Sejal (41') scored a goal each as Hockey Haryana went on to win by a heavy margin. On the other side, Geeta Yadav (10', 46') scored both goals for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand registered wins in their respective semifinal clashes to book their spots in the Final of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championships on Thursday.

In the first semi-final, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Hockey Haryana by 2-0. Hockey Madhya Pradesh broke the deadlock very late in the game after Jyoti Singh (58') converted a penalty corner. This was followed by a goal from Bhumiksha Sahu (60') in the final minute of the game to seal the victory.

The second semi-final saw Hockey Jharkhand beat Chhattisgarh Hockey by 3-0. Balo Horo (9', 54') scored a brace from penalty corners, placing Hockey Jharkhand in a commanding position in the Semi Final clash. Niru Kullu (55') also scored to confirm the win for Hockey Jharkhand.

