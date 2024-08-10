Mansukh Mandaviya felicitates Indian Men's Hockey Team for exceptional performance at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the Indian Hockey Team for their remarkable achievement in securing the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics in New Delhi on Saturday.

After clinching the bronze medal in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics, the Indian Men's Hockey team arrived at the New Delhi Airport on Saturday morning.

Mandaviya commended the team's dedication and hard work, noting that their outstanding performance on the global stage has filled the entire nation with pride.

"The entire nation is proud of your achievement. his victory is a testament to your perseverance, teamwork, and indomitable spirit. You have brought immense glory to India and have inspired millions of young athletes to pursue their dreams," Mandaviya stated as quoted by a PIB press release.

Union Minister also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the coaching staff and support team, recognizing their crucial role in the team's success. He reiterated the government's commitment to providing all necessary support to further develop hockey in India and nurture the country's sporting talent.

"Hockey is more than just a sport for usit's a symbol of our national pride. The hard work, commitment, and passion displayed by the team have led to this historic success. You have shown the world what can be achieved with resolve and determination," Mandaviya emphasized.

"India's hockey team has returned from the Paris Olympics today after winning the bronze medal. I met everyone and congratulated all the players. The entire country is feeling proud..." Mandviya told the reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

